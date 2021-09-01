CIO Thoughts: 3 Reasons Why The Market is Melting Up

3 Reasons why markets are in a bit of a melt-up phase:

Jackson Hole was incrementally dovish on Friday Stark underperformance of hedge funds YTD (we think they will need to chase to minimize their performance drag; see chart below) Positioning was too defensive in recent months

We believe there is another leg up in the inflationary assets. Astoria likes playing this reflation theme via our Inflation Sensitive ETF Portfolio which provides exposure to

Cyclical stocks Commodity equities Physical commodities

Astoria’s Inflation Sensitive ETF Portfolio

Overview

Investment Strategy & Methodology: Targets funds that are sensitive to rising inflation such as Industrials, Materials, Agribusiness, Gold Miners, Energy, Physical Commodities (Gold & Silver), Home Construction, Financial Services, Metals and Mining, Copper Miners, and TIPS.







