Call Me! | ETF Trends

A covered call strategy offers the potential for risk mitigation, current income, and outperformance.

Innovative strategies to mitigate risk and generate income are an important part of a strong goals-based investment plan. One such strategy to consider is a covered call approach, which has the potential to offer some distinct advantages over comparable strategies.

As seen in the chart below, a covered call strategy has outpaced protective puts (an alternative risk reduction strategy) by 6.6% and the S&P 500 index (by 1%) since the start of 2022.

To see why covered calls are outpacing both protective puts and the broader equity market itself, consider the differences between the two strategies:

A covered call (represented by the Cboe S&P 500 30-Delta BuyWrite Index (BXMD) holds the S&P and sells a monthly out-of-the-money call option. By selling the call option, the covered call index’s upside potential is capped. However, this strategy generates option premiums that can be paid out as income while also striving to provide downside protection.What’s more, those premiums actually increase when markets are volatile—potentially giving investors both more income and greater downside protection in challenging market environments.

A protective put (represented by the CBOE S&P 500 5% Put Protection Index (PPUT) also holds the S&P, but buys an out-of-the-money put option. Protective puts don’t pay out option premiums, which become more expensive as market volatility increases. That means they can pay off more than covered calls only if the market drops sharply and quickly.Covered calls in range-bound markets with no strong moves in either direction offer the potential for above-average income levels and outperformance. So far this quarter, for example, the Cboe S&P 500 30-Delta BuyWrite Index leads the S&P 500 by just over 40 basis points, with the market up less than 1%.

This commentary is written by Horizon Investments’ asset management team.

