Best Ideas Series: Streamline Communications for Better Meetings

Providing consistent communication during challenging markets can present a growth opportunity for advisors. In a study conducted by Invesco, 82% of investors who heard from their financial advisor during the start of the pandemic would be happy to refer their advisor to a friend or family member.

In today’s virtual and socially distanced environment, now is a great time to consider streamlining your communications plan. While many advisors segment their business by AUM, one idea is to take it a step further and segment your clients by touchpoint.

A simple way to do this is to send a survey to your clients by using an online tool like Survey Monkey. You might be surprised by the answers and find that many clients prefer virtual meetings to accommodate their busy lifestyles.



Question 1: Determine Meeting Frequency

Below are a few sample survey questions you can use with your clients to help get you started:

How often would you like to engage with us formally per year? A formal engagement is a scheduled meeting not related to a proposal review, income plan or client review.

Question 2: Select Preferred Meeting Type

Do you prefer remote/virtual meetings, or in-person meetings? If a combination, please provide some details (i.e. what type of engagements would you prefer in person compared to remote?)

Question 3: Measure Comfort Levels with Technology

On a scale of 1-10, with 1 being the lowest comfortability and 10 being the highest comfortability, how comfortable are you with the technology associated with remote meetings (Zoom/GoTo Meeting/ WebEx/Skype)?

a. If you scored yourself less than 5 on this scale, are you interested in learning more from us on remote meeting technology?

Question 4: Expand the Client Relationship

Can you share with us anything specific that will help us serve and support our relationship moving forward?