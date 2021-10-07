https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/astoria-portfolio-advisors-surpasses-1b-in-total-assets-301393661.html?tc=eml_cleartime

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Astoria Portfolio Advisors announced today that its assets under management and advisement surpassed $1 billion as of September 30, 2021.

“I established Astoria because I thought ETFs were the innovative building block for cross asset and strategic investment solutions,” said John Davi, Chief Investment Officer and Founder of Astoria Portfolio Advisors. “It has been an exciting time to be an ETF investor amid the backdrop of secular flows into the product, along with an overall supportive earnings and macroeconomic environment. Astoria’s growth is a testament to the hard work, discipline, and dedication of the incredible team we have built in a relatively short period of time.”

Astoria’s unique portfolio management approach combines macro, cross-asset expertise with quantitative portfolio construction techniques. The firm utilizes factors and alternatives to build attractive, tax-efficient, and strategic investment solutions. Astoria’s solutions range from core risk-based ETF portfolios, thematic ETF portfolios, and quantitatively driven stock portfolios. The firm places particular focus on providing clients with long-term, research-driven investment solutions which reflect thematic and secular investment trends. Astoria’s core offerings include investment management, sub-advisory, outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO), and model delivery services. To learn more, please visit https://www.astoriaadvisors.com/.

David Clark, Astoria’s President and Head of Business Development added, “Astoria’s rapid growth is a testament to our comprehensive range of investment strategies and services supporting our financial advisor client firms. From physical sub-advisory of assets, to a broad range of outsourced CIO services and model delivery, Astoria’s differentiated set of deliverables separates us from our peers. Additionally, Astoria’s widely recognized and published research is cross asset and macro in nature delivering the type of consistent, concise and broad market content our clients rely on.”

About Astoria Portfolio Advisors

Astoria is a New York City-based independent investment management firm that specializes in the construction, portfolio management, and model delivery of cross-asset, thematic, and quantitatively driven customized portfolios.

Astoria’s partners collectively have 75 years’ worth of experience at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, WisdomTree, and iShares. Their roles ranged from portfolio construction and research, ETF sales management, product development, and executive management.

Investors can access Astoria’s proprietary research and learn more about the firm’s approach and offerings at www.astoriaadvisors.com.

For more information, please reach out to David Clark at dclark@astoriaadvisors.com or visit astoriaadvisors.com. To receive a GIPS report, please contact John Davi via email at jdavi@astoriaadvisors.com.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors claims compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®). GIPS® is a registered trademark of CFA Institute. CFA Institute does not endorse or promote this organization, nor does it warrant the accuracy or quality of the content contained herein.

Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC is a registered investment adviser located in New York. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC may only transact business in those states in which it is registered or qualifies for an exemption or exclusion from registration requirements.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC’s web site is limited to the dissemination of general information pertaining to its advisory services, together with access to additional investment-related information, publications, and links. Accordingly, the publication of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC’s web site on the Internet should not be construed by any consumer and/or prospective client as Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC’s solicitation to effect, or attempt to effect transactions in securities, or the rendering of personalized investment advice for compensation, over the Internet. Any subsequent, direct communication by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC with a prospective client shall be conducted by a representative that is either registered or qualifies for an exemption or exclusion from registration in the state where the prospective client resides.

A copy of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC’s current written disclosure statement discussing Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC’s business operations, services, and fees is available at the SEC’s investment adviser public information website – www.adviserinfo.sec.gov or from Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC upon written request. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC does not make any representations or warranties as to the accuracy, timeliness, suitability, completeness, or relevance of any information prepared by any unaffiliated third party, whether linked to Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC’s web site or incorporated herein and takes no responsibility therefor. All such information is provided solely for convenience purposes only and all users thereof should be guided accordingly.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss or some or all of the investor’s principal. The investment views and market opinions/analyses expressed herein may not reflect those of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC as a whole and different views may be expressed based on different investment styles, objectives, views or philosophies. To the extent that these materials contain statements about the future, such statements are forward looking and subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.

