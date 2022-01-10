Astoria on CNBC: Inflation, 2022 Market Themes, and China & Disruptive Growth

On Monday, January 3, 2021, Astoria’s John Davi was featured on CNBC as an “ETF expert” along with ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon. John spoke about Astoria’s 2022 market outlook, the AXS Inflation Sensitive ETF: PPI, and more.

Content continues below advertisement

Click below to see the interview or various segments:

To keep up with Astoria’s market outlook and research, follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter

Best,

Astoria Portfolio Advisors

Please note that Astoria Portfolio Advisors serves as a subadvisor to the AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF. The information contained does not imply a recommendation for PPI. Readers should consult their financial advisor to determine if PPI is a suitable investment for their portfolio. For more information on PPI, please click here.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors Disclosure: At the time of this publish date, Astoria held positions in PPI, VLUE, IVE, VOO, VTI, SPY, IVV, QQQ, BND, AGG, BSV, HYG, ARKK, and FXI on behalf of its clients. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Any third-party websites provided on www.astoriaadvisors.com are strictly for informational purposes and for convenience. These third-party websites are publicly available and do not belong to Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. We do not administer the content or control it. We cannot be held liable for the accuracy, time sensitive nature, or viability of any information shown on these sites. The material in these links is not intended to be relied upon as a forecast or investment advice by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC, and does not constitute a recommendation, offer, or solicitation for any security or any investment strategy. The appearance of such third-party material on our website does not imply our endorsement of the third-party website. We are not responsible for your use of the linked site or its content. Once you leave Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC’s website, you will be subject to the terms of use and privacy policies of the third-party website. Refer here for more details.

Photo Source: CNBC