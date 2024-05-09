Adaptive Investment's Weekly Model Updates, May 6 | ETF Trends

By Scott Wetherington, CIO

Quiet this week for Economic data, and with April in the history books, we have our preliminary estimates for Q2 GDP%. Data suggests output may stabilize after two straight quarters of trending slower growth with the median estimate at +1.9%. This estimate should be viewed cautiously this early in the current quarter, but for now, the current data suggests activity is fairly normal and non-recessionary.

