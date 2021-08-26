ETF Strategies To Explore As Fed Monitors Inflation And Tapering

While inflation has been on investors’ minds for some time now, the timeframe for the Fed to make those dreaded adjustments may come sooner than expected, according to Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan.

Kaplan would like the Fed to state in September that it will start to adjust its monetary policy, citing that that the economy can be more autonomous.

At the same time, however, the Dallas Federal Reserve President is also worried about inflation and “excess risk taking” that has led to “distortions” in financial markets, particularly in bonds, a sentiment that other investors likely agree with as well.

“Based on everything I’ve seen, I don’t see anything at this point that would cause me to materially change my outlook,” Kaplan told CNBC . “It would continue to be my view that when we get to the September meeting, we would be well served to announce a plan for adjusting purchases and begin to execute that plan in October or shortly thereafter.”

Kaplan discussed the pivotal question of when it will be appropriate to taper the $120 billion a month of bond purchases that has been occurring since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell may address these issues as well when he speaks as part of the virtual Jackson Hole symposium this week.

The Federal Reserve went on a massive bond-buying spree that included purchases of bond exchange traded funds (ETFs) at the height of the pandemic last year, in an attempt to shore up the economy and offer protection.

Peter Duffy, chief investment officer at Penn Capital, is therefore looking for a relaxed, noncommittal plan and believes that Powell may proffer a more modest tapering than investors expect, something less frequent than the projected monthly basis.

This additional caution could be due to the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which has become much more rampant, spreading throughout the U.S. this summer and stymieing the planned return to the office for many companies and industries.

“It’s unfolding rapidly,” Kaplan said on Fox Business Network last week, adding that the Delta variant is slowing down a return to the office and hiring and limiting production, which is exacerbating supply constraints. “The thing that I am going to be watching very carefully over the next month, before the next meeting, is [whether]it is having a more material impact on slowing demand and slowing GDP growth. I’m going to keep an open mind on that, and if it is having a more negative effect that might cause me to adjust my views somewhat from ones that I’ve stated,” he said.

Despite climbing Delta variant cases, Kaplan believes this isn’t currently having a broad or dramatic impact on the economy.

“What we’re seeing is businesses and consumers are learning to adapt and go on with their lives, and they’re realizing that this is not going to be neat and clean or a straight line,” Kaplan said. “It’s going to go in fits and starts, and they’re getting adjusted to that reality.”