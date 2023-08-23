Three Dividend Stocks to Watch in SDOG | ETF Trends

Investors have faced some contrasting narratives this year. Entering 2023, the narrative suggested doom and gloom, rising rates, and a looming recession. Now, the S&P 500 has risen nearly 15% YTD, with markets stubbornly moving forward and earnings mostly stable. Where does that leave investors? It may be worth taking a look at a strategy like SDOG, which invests in dividend stocks in an equal-weight sector index version of the S&P 500.

SDOG, the ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF, tracks the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs Index. The strategy looks for dividend stocks that fit the so-called “Dogs of the Dow” theory that crafts ten equal sectors with the highest dividend-yielding stocks. Charging 36 basis points (bps), the strategy has returned 13.1% over the last three years. So, what kind of stocks does the ETF hold? Consider the following trio as examples.

SDOG holds Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL), for example. NWL, a consumer brand name, holds brands like Elmer’s Glue, Sharpie, and Graco. Categorized as a consumer defensive sector firm, it has a 12 forward P/e ratio, per YCharts, with a 2.7% forward dividend yield. NWLs also returned more than 2% in that time.

The strategy also holds Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU). The stock, of course, falls into the financial services sector, a diversified insurance company that also includes asset manager PGIM. PRU also picks up about 40% of its earnings abroad, thanks to its efforts in Japan. The firm has seen 18.5% year-over-year quarterly revenue growth with a 5.5% forward dividend yield. It also sits on a 7.6 forward P/e ratio.

Finally, investors can also find the massive tech firm Intel (INTC) in SDOG. The world’s largest producer of chips, INTC, of course, stands out as a classic among dividend stocks thanks to its size. The firm has a trailing 3% dividend yield. Those three stand out as the kind of dividend stocks investors can find in SDOG, firms that may be well positioned for an uncertain Fall.