The Merits of Broad Sector Dividend Exposure in SDOG

Investors may want to consider giving dividend ETFs a second look.

Dividend-focused investing can offer a wide range of benefits. Dividends can provide a consistent stream of income, making it a valuable asset class for traders and investors focused on generating income. Additionally, dividend yields can offer a buffer against potential stock price drops. This is especially valuable as the market awaits the impact of potential rate cuts.

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSE Arca: SDOG) can provide investors and traders with quality dividend exposure. SDOG has a net expense ratio of 0.36%. It is benchmarked to the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs Index.

Information on SDOG

In managing SDOG, ALPS leverages the ‘Dogs of the Dow’ strategy in order to seek highdividend exposure. The ‘Dogs of the Dow’ strategy aims to maximize investment yield through focus on the top yielding blue-chip stocks.

The fund uses the S&P 500 Index as its selection universe. It invests in all 10 market sectors, selecting the five assets with the highest dividend yields from each sector. The fund further diversifies its exposure by weighing its holdings equally within their respective sectors. This can appeal to investors seeking moderate exposure in each sector. The equal weighting aspect of the methodology also allows investors to tap into high-risk, high-reward sectors while spreading concentration risk evenly across its stocks.

SDOG is currently seeing strong, consistent returns. The fund is up about 2% over the last month, passing the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE Arca: SPY)’s 1% gain in the same time period. The dividend yield for SDOG is over 4%, and the fund manages about $1.1 billion in AUM.

“Many dividend ETFs are concentrated in a handful of sectors but are not well diversified. SDOG’s equally weighted sector approach provides for a more balanced fund” VettaFi head of research Todd Rosenbluth noted.

ALPS has established experience utilizing the ‘Dogs of the Dow’ strategy for wide sector dividend exposure. The issuer has established experience with dividend strategies. SDOG’s sister fund, the ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSE Arca: IDOG), applies the ‘Dogs of the Dow’ strategy to allocate assets across a range of international companies.

