An ETF to Ponder as Global Dividends Hit Record High in 2023

Despite inflation and tight monetary policy conditions, dividends around the world hit a record high last year according to Reuters. This could certainly benefit exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in 2024 like the ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG).

With the expectation that interest rates will fall, corporate dividends can offer fixed income investors diversification, particularly if their portfolios mainly comprise bonds. When interest rates eventually fall, reduced borrowing costs globally could also increase the bottom line, thereby boosting revenues and dividends.

“Corporate dividends globally hit an all-time high of $1.66 trillion in 2023, with record payouts by banks making up half of the growth, a report showed on Wednesday (March 13),” the report noted. It added that globally, “86% of listed companies either increased dividends or maintained them, according to the quarterly Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index (JHGDI) report, which also forecast that dividend payouts would hit a new record of $1.72 trillion this year.