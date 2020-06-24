This Sector Approach is Solid Idea for Investors Seeking Portfolio Diversity

Investors fretting about the large weights of some sectors in the S&P 500 and other widely followed benchmarks can bring some diversification to their portfolio with the ALPS Equal Sector Weight (NYSEArca: EQL).

Tracking the NYSE Equal Sector Weight Index, EQL applies equal weighting to the 11 sector SPDR ETFs from State Street Global Advisors.

“EQL ensures that investors don’t miss out on a particular sector’s rally while also minimizing the exposure to any specific sector. For example, in 2015, the technology sector had the best performance of the 11 sectors, up 20.5%. A decade earlier, it was financials, which gained 21.3% in 2005,” according to InvestorPlace.

Evaluating EQL

Equally-weighted ETFs are the least complex and the oldest of the non-cap weighted ETF group. Investors have poured billions of dollars into various equal-weight ETFs over the years, but there can be more to equal-weight ETFs than merely assigning the same allocation to each of the fund’s holdings.

“The rationale for equal weighting the sectors has to do with the underlying problems of a capitalization-weighted index. With a cap-weighted index like the S&P 500 or the Russell 1000, the one and only thing that matters is a company’s price. There is no emphasis placed on the valuation of a company, its revenue, its profitability, or any other factor,” notes Swan Global Investments.

While equal-weight ETFs have been more than legitimized over the years, some critics allege that the advantages of these products are solely tied to deeper exposure to small-caps and/or value stocks. However, three is an on an oft-overlooked driver of returns to equal-weight ETFs: Rebalancing. Efficient rebalancing of equal-weight ETFs, either sector or broad market funds, not only drives returns but also helps these ETFs steer clear of concentration risk.

“How has EQL performed compared to the S&P 500? Over the past five years, it had an annualized total return of 9.27%, 213 basis points less than SPY. But it’s still getting the job done without overdoing a given segment such as technology,” reports InvestorPlace.

Other equal-weight ETFs include the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP), Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEArca: RYT) and the Invesco S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEArca: RHS).

