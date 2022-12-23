EDOG, IDOG, RDOG, SDOG Yields Jump After Rebalance | ETF Trends

Four funds in SS&C ALPS Advisors’ suite of ETFs have seen their yields jump following the funds’ most recent quarterly rebalance.

The affected funds include the ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (EDOG) , the ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG) , the ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG) , and the ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG), each fund known for its unique sector equal weighting methodology and generous income.

EDOG’s yield has increased to 9.08% post rebalance, from the 7.76% the fund was yielding pre-rebalance, as of December 13.

EDOG offers high dividend exposure across all sectors of the market by selecting the five highest-yielding securities in 10 of the 11 GICS sectors, excluding real estate. The country representation is capped at five eligible securities per country. The fund is equally weighting at the stock and sector level and may provide diversification while avoiding sector biases, according to ALPS.

IDOG’s yield jumped to 6.44% post rebalance from 5.30% as of December 13.

IDOG applies the “Dogs of the Dow Theory” on a sector-by-sector basis using the S-Network Developed Markets (ex-Americas) Index as its starting universe of eligible securities. IDOG provides high dividend exposure across 10 sectors of the market by selecting the five highest-yielding securities in each sector and equally weighting them.

The yield of RDOG increased to 5.53% post rebalance from 5.51% pre rebalance, as of December 13.

RDOG applies the ‘Dogs of the Dow Theory’ to each REIT segment by using the S-Network Composite US REIT Index as its starting universe of eligible securities. RDOG provides equal exposure to the five highest yielding U.S. REITs within nine equally weighted REIT segments.

SDOG’s yield increased to 4.63% from 4.37% pre rebalance, as of December 13.

SDOG is a deep-value portfolio of high-yielding large-cap stocks, which continues to be in favor as inflation remains elevated, resulting in cyclical sectors with pricing power maintaining their leadership. SDOG’s yield-driven methodology equal weights the top five highest dividend-payers in each sector (excluding real estate).

SDOG has outperformed the S&P 500 Index, tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), by over 1600 basis points year to date through November 27.

vettafi.com is owned by VettaFi, which also owns the index provider for RDOG, IDOG, and EDOG. VettaFi is not the sponsor of RDOG, IDOG, and EDOG, but VettaFi’s affiliate receives an index licensing fee from the ETF sponsor