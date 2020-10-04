The ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) outpaced the broader equity markets last week amid volatility, driven by its Cloud Computing and Cyber Security themes. With its September reconstitution in the books, 15 new pure-play disruptive technology companies were added to DTEC while 15 were removed. Some notable additions include:

Zoom Video Communications (ZM, 1.28% weight*), which has been a powerhouse amid the shift to work-from-home (WFH), was added to DTEC’s Cloud Computing theme. The cloud-based video conferencing provider is up over 600% in 2020 and was up 13% last week amid resurging COVID-19 cases that may result in new lockdowns.

The Clean Energy & Smart Grid theme in DTEC has been gaining steam amid the pandemic. New add, Sunrun Inc. (RUN, 1.17% weight*), has gained close to 400% in 2020 and was up over 9% last week after inking a deal with California to build solar projects on the state’s low-income housing that will save on energy costs for residents.

Livongo Health Inc (LVGO, 1.10% weight*), part of DTEC’s Healthcare Innovation theme, is up nearly 460% in 2020 and rose 6% last week on optimism over its merger with Teledoc Health Inc (TDOC; not in DTEC*) that is expected to close in Q4. Utilization rates for telehealth solutions are skyrocketing under the global pandemic.

Within the Data & Analytics theme in DTEC, Datadog Inc (DDOG, 1.12% weight*), is up almost 140% in 2020 and rallied over 5.5% last week after an Investor’s Business Daily (IBD) article cited the company’s disruptive software monitoring & analytics platform in IBD’s highest-possible (99) composite rating for growth companies.

* weights in DTEC as of 9/25/20

