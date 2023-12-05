ALPS’ Disruptive Technologies ETF Outpaced Broad Tech Sector in November

SS&C ALPS Advisors’ disruptive technologies ETF generated attractive returns for investors last month.

The ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) climbed 15.80% in November, outpacing the broad-based tech sector. Meanwhile, the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) gained 10.75%.

DTEC provides exposure to 10 disruptive technology themes, including cybersecurity; mobile payments; data and analytics; fintech; robotics and artificial intelligence; internet of things; cloud computing; 3D printing; clean energy and smart grid; and healthcare innovation.

In November, all 10 themes rallied 1,100 basis points (bps) or more, according to SS&C ALPS Advisors. Strong performance can be attributed to earnings beats and talks of a possible soft landing in 2024 that may precipitate a rate cut from the Fed next year as inflation eases, ALPS wrote.

Top-Performing Holdings in ALPS’ Disruptive Technologies ETF

In November, mobile payments and cyber security were the top-performing themes, leading the fund’s returns during the month. All 10 themes represented in DTEC are all given equal weights.

Adyen N.V. (ADYEN NA, 1.46% weight as of November 30), a mobile payments name, jumped nearly 75% last month following the company’s quarterly update. The company’s third-quarter transaction volumes were much better than expected.

Another top performer in the Mobile Payments theme, Block Inc. (SQ US, 1.13% weight as of November 30), gained 57.59% in November. The company reported third-quarter results that beat forecasts with a boost to full-year guidance, according to ALPS.

Trend Micro Inc. (4704 JP, 1.20% weight as of November 30), a name in DTEC’s cyber security segment, climbed over 36% last month. The company beat quarterly operating profit estimates on a weak Japanese Yen and raised its annual dividend substantially, according to ALPS.

DTEC’s 3D printing segment also boosted the monthly performance of the fund. Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB US, 1.29% weight as of November 30) gained 53.32% last month as the company’s third-quarter earnings saw increased demand for its comprehensive digital manufacturing capabilities, according to ALPS.

Finally, AI and robotics name Autostore Holdings LTD (AUTO NO, 1.00% weight as of November 30) surged over 50% last month. The company reported strong order intake numbers in its third quarter operating results with declining materials costs for its robotic equipment.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the ETF Building Blocks Channel.