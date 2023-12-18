The 4 ALPS ETFs With the Highest Returns in 2023 | ETF Trends

The four ETFs in SS&C ALPS Advisors’ lineup that have seen the highest returns in 2023 focused on technology and international stocks.

OGIG is ALPS’ best-performing ETF in 2023. The fund is up 48.9% year to date through December 15. OGIG has $138 million in assets under management.

The fund is designed to offer investors exposure to some of the largest global companies that derive most of their revenue from the internet technology and e-commerce business segments and exhibit above-average growth.

DTEC, ALPS’ approach to a disruptive technology ETF, is up 22.5% year to date through December 15. DTEC has $100 million in total assets.

The ALPS fund includes companies that are entering traditional markets with new digital forms of production and distribution. These companies must seek to disrupt an existing market and value network, displace established market-leading firms, products and alliances, and increasingly gain market share, according to ALPS.

DTEC focuses exposure on 10 disruptive technology themes. These include cybersecurity; mobile payments; data and analytics; fintech; robotics and artificial intelligence; internet of things; cloud computing; 3D printing; clean energy and smart grid; and healthcare innovation.

OEUR has returned 22.3% year to date through December 15, ranking it among ALPS’ highest-performing ETFs in 2023. The fund is the smallest one on this list, with $37 million in assets.

It is designed to offer investors efficient and transparent access to a portfolio of large- and midcap dividend-paying companies in Europe. The fund selects companies based on several fundamental metrics such as quality, low volatility, and dividend growth.

OEUR has a focus on dividend quality to help avoid future cuts and suspensions. The fund also aims to provide strong performance with less risk.

The largest fund on this list, IDOG is up 20.7% year to date through December 15. The fund has $239 million in assets under management.

The international dividend ETF tracks an equal-weighted index that chooses the five firms with the highest dividend yield in each of the 10 GICS international market sectors.

The index applies the “Dogs of the Dow” strategy to a global stock universe except U.S. and Canada stocks. By putting 50 stocks together with five from 10 sectors, it looks to eliminate countercyclical sector biases in traditional dividend strategies that overweights areas like utilities or financials.

VettaFi LLC (“VettaFi”) is the index provider for IDOG, for which it receives an index licensing fee. However, IDOG is not issued, sponsored, endorsed or sold by VettaFi, and VettaFi has no obligation or liability in connection with the issuance, administration, marketing or trading of IDOG.