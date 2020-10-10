WCG Impact Series – Where Water & ESG Meet

By The Wealth Consulting Group (WCG)

In this week’s edition of our #WCGImpactSeries, we discuss the importance of #water as a #resource, the #impact of innovative technologies, and the opportunities for thematic investing in the ESG space.

Why water? Is it obvious?

As I think about water and its impact on the planet, it seems like it should be obvious that it is one of the most valuable resources on the planet. Then I think, does obvious = take it for granted? After all, our weather systems are dependent on the oceans to fuel storms that provide fresh water to all living things. The effects of climate change have already impacted global water cycles resulting in longer and more severe droughts, and more frequent and extreme precipitation and flooding events1. These changes, paired with increasing global population, have put a strain on finite water resources that are used in both agriculture and industry. In case that’s not enough, let’s dive deeper (no pun intended)…According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), industrial water is used for fabricating, processing, washing, diluting, cooling, and transporting products. Water is also used in smelting facilities, petroleum refineries, and industries producing chemical products, food, and paper. Needless to say, water touches nearly every aspect of our lives.

So why make this obvious point, you may ask? So, I can highlight those who are NOT taking it for granted…

Water, technology, and COVID-19

An old English proverb says, “necessity if the mother of invention”. Xylem, a company focused on developing water solutions through smart technology, was one of the many corporations to come to aid during this COVID-19 period. They used their resources to innovate as they recognized the need during this pandemic.

As the coronavirus spread in Italy, the Provincial Health Authority of Palermo required the expansion of the Civic Hospital of Partinico to treat COVID-19 patients in Sicily. In order to ensure the care of COVID-19 patients, the Civic Hospital of Partinico needed to create a new treatment plant to manage the volume of wastewater. The technology used by Xylem in the new hospital wastewater treatment plant helped protect the public and environmental health of the city in a time of dire need.

Where water and ESG meet

When you align your investments with your values, you are voting with your dollars. You have the opportunity to impact local and global economies by consciously investing with your portfolio. If you wish to learn more about companies who specifically focus on water sustainability and fund families who create thematic portfolios focused on water efficiency, technology, and preservation, contact your local WCG advisor. Our High Impact Portfolios utilize ESG screens to pursue our dual objective of providing competitive returns as well as making a positive impact on society and the environment.

Originally published by The Wealth Consulting Group (WGC)

