Model portfolio strategies can help savvy financial advisors navigate tumultuous market conditions, leaving them with more time to engage with clients and better manage their business.

In the upcoming webcast, Optimizing Your Investment Process with Model Portfolios, Brendan Powers, Associate Director, Product Development, Cerulli Associates; Brie Williams, Head of Practice Management, State Street Global Advisors; and David Marshall, ETF Model Portfolio Strategist, State Street Global Advisors, will present their latest model portfolio findings and discuss how model portfolios have helped advisors during the Covid-19 pandemic, March’s market collapse, and the ensuing recovery.

State Street offers a range of ETF model portfolios, crafted by experts with each one designed and managed by the Investment Solutions Group. The strategies are backed by more than 50 portfolio managers, strategists, and analysts, covering a range of investment outcomes to provide diversification opportunities across a variety of asset classes and risk profiles.

For example, the Strategic Asset Allocation Portfolios pursue optimal capital efficiency over a long-term horizon.

The State Street Active Asset Allocation ETF Portfolios seek to capitalize on short- and long-term mispricing in the global equity and fixed income markets by overweighting asset classes that appear attractive and underweighting less attractive asset classes.

The State Street Tax-Sensitive ETF Portfolios include two suites of risk-based models that seek to capture the potential tax advantages of municipal bonds.

The State Street Tactical ETF Portfolios include three tactical portfolios that aim to outperform strategic benchmarks in all market conditions.

They also provide Outcome-Based and Specialized ETF Portfolios that solve for a range of investor needs and desired outcomes, such as the State Street Global Allocation Target Risk ETF Portfolio, State Street US Equity Sector Rotation Target Risk ETF Portfolio, State Street Flexible Allocation ETF Portfolio, and State Street Income Allocation ETF Portfolio.

ETF managed portfolios are investment strategies that hold more than 50% of assets invested in ETFs and represented one of the fastest-growing segments in the separate accounts space. Specifically, ETF managed portfolios typically offer three major investment themes: tactical, strategic, and hybrid mix. The tactical offerings provide short-term plays to capitalize on investment opportunities that are forming, whereas the strategic play provides long-term allocation across sectors and asset classes. Additionally, the hybrid mix includes a combination of tactical and strategic elements.

Financial advisors who are interested in learning more about investing with model portfolios can register for the Tuesday, September 22 webcast here.