Longer-Term Treasury ETFs Surge as Bond Yields Fall

Longer-term Treasury bonds surged to their highest prices in over a month on Thursday, even as stocks continued to rally to fresh all-time highs.

After languishing for the last few weeks, following a tumble lower, the 10-year and 30-year Treasurys, which move inversely to yields, are making big moves on Thursday.

The 10-year Treasury climbed 0.56%, while the 30-year Treasury gained 1.33%, barely breaking above the March 11th highs, which ushered in a period of more downside and higher yields.

The rise in bonds has helped drive the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) 0.75% higher Thursday, while the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NasdaqGS: TLT) advanced over 2%.

Interestingly, since it is a widely held belief among investors that inflation is disturbing for the bond market, some investors are surprised to see yields move lower, as the U.S. inflation measure rocketed to its highest level since 2018.