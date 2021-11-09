Metaverse Catapults – Two High Growth Tech Companies Fueling Year-End Rally

The Metaverse has arrived.

Eva Ados, COO and Chief Investment Strategist at ERShares, recently appeared on CNBC’s Trading Nation to discuss broad-based market performance with the thematic lead-in of the Metaverse gaining massive traction in the world.

Top Entrepreneurial Tech Picks- Roblox and Nvidia

Ados highlights two major entrepreneurial stock picks that benefit the Metaverse realm: Roblox (RBLX) and Nvidia (NVDA).

Roblox delivers a first-mover advantage and provides tools for creators and developers to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences. In the previous week, Ados made remarks on Roblox as a well-positioned Tech company for future growth.

“Most of the innovation will come from gaming. Roblox already has metaverse-like experiences. It’s a company that’s growing the most when it comes to the gaming industry – 117% growth, that’s ten times the industry average,” she stated.

Early this week, Roblox shares skyrocketed from the strong third-quarter earnings report beating estimates. The company is seeing individuals of all age groups globally spend more hours on the user site than a year earlier as the infrastructure continues to innovate its strategies.

In addition to Roblox, Nvidia has already set itself apart as a leader in the semiconductor space that is critically key to providing the metaverse infrastructure.

“We like Nvidia for many reasons. The Metaverse is one additional reason. In fact, we think Nvidia will be the next trillion-dollar [stock]after Tesla,” Ados said during the interview, referring to Tesla’s recent move above a $1 trillion market cap milestone.

Investing in the Metaverse

Ados emphasizes that user base and infrastructure are decisive factors when investing in the Metaverse. “The infrastructure is key to the Metaverse. Many companies will build it, but most of the revenues will be generated by the companies that provide the infrastructure, as indicated by entrepreneurial companies such as Nvidia,” she stated. The Metaverse is opening the world to accelerated technological innovations within a diverse range of industries.

Credit to CNBC Trading Nation

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please refer to the following disclosures: https://entrepreneurshares.com/disclosures/