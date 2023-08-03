Midstream Names Report Earnings Beat, Raise Guidance

Midstream second-quarter earnings are well underway with some notable developments for investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), Cheniere Energy (LNG), and Williams (WMB) this week reported second-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations, with two of the names raising full-year guidance.

Magellan reported adjusted EBITDA of $385.9 million, beating Bloomberg consensus estimates by 8.6%. The Bloomberg consensus was $354 million.

Based on the partnership’s second-quarter results, Magellan raised its full-year financial expectations. The increase reflects higher-than-expected performance last quarter and the improved outlook for commodity-related activities during the second half.

Magellan’s annual stand-alone DCF expectations for 2023 increased by $40 million to $1.26 billion, the firm said in a statement.

Additionally, Magellan estimated net income per unit to be $5.05 for 2023, with expected third-quarter net income of $1.15 per unit, according to the statement.

Magellan expected the merger with midstream corporation ONEOK to close by the end of the year. The cash-and-stock deal valued at $18.8 billion was first announced in May.

On Thursday, August 17, VettaFi will host a conversation with Magellan’s president and CEO Aaron Milford centered on the pending merger with ONEOK. Click here to register .

Cheniere beat consensus by 13.6%, reporting adjusted EBITDA of $1.858 billion compared to the Bloomberg consensus estimate of $1.622 billion.

Cheniere also raised its full-year 2023 consolidated adjusted EBITDA guidance from $8.3 billion to $8.8 billion.

Williams also beat Bloomberg consensus estimates on second-quarter adjusted EBITDA. The company reported $1.611 billion compared to the $1.57 billion expectation, coming in at 2.6% above Bloomberg consensus.

Williams reaffirmed its previous full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance of $6.4 billion to $6.8 billion and attributed the second-quarter increase in adjusted EBITDA to strong earnings growth across its base business. The firm benefited from record gathering volumes and the first full-quarter contributions from the MountainWest Pipeline transmission and storage assets, Williams said in a statement.

Additionally, Cheniere and Williams provided updates on equity repurchases. Cheniere spent $337 million on buybacks during the second quarter, while Williams repurchased $56 million in equity.

Investors can get exposure to Magellan, Cheniere, and Williams with the Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR). ENFR tracks the Alerian Midstream Energy Select Index (AMEI), a composite of North American energy infrastructure companies. Investors can also access AMEI with the ALPS Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio (ALEFX), which provides exposure in a VIT wrapper.

vettafi.com is owned by VettaFi LLC (“VettaFi”). VettaFi is the index provider for ENFR and ALEFX, for which it receives an index licensing fee. However, ENFR and ALEFX are not issued, sponsored, endorsed, or sold by VettaFi, and VettaFi has no obligation or liability in connection with the issuance, administration, marketing, or trading of ENFR and ALEFX.

