Cheniere Approves Long-Term Capital Allocation Plan, Increases 2022 Financial Guidance | ETF Trends

Cheniere Energy (LNG) has approved a revised comprehensive, long-term capital allocation plan, given the company’s significant progress under the plan announced in September 2021.

The revised plan is designed to maintain investment-grade credit metrics through cycles, further return capital to shareholders over time, and continue to invest in accretive organic growth, the firm said in a statement on September 12.

Executing under the capital allocation plan announced in September 2021, Cheniere said in a statement it has repaid or redeemed over $4 billion of long-term indebtedness, repurchased more than $0.6 billion of shares, initiated and paid $1.32 per common share in dividends as of the second quarter of 2022, and reached a positive final investment decision on the Corpus Christi Stage 3 Liquefaction Project (CCL Stage 3).

“Given the company’s progress on its prior capital allocation plan significantly ahead of schedule, which is driven by the company’s continued outperformance, Cheniere has reached a new cash flow inflection point and now expects to generate over $20 billion of available cash through 2026 and construction of CCL Stage 3, enabling further execution on its balance sheet, capital return, and growth priorities. The Plan is designed to achieve a run-rate Distributable Cash Flow of over $20 per share on a run-rate basis,” the firm said.

According to the statement, Cheniere is also raising 2022 financial guidance by roughly $1.2 billion.

Other notable developments include increasing the share repurchase program by $4 billion for an additional 3-year authorization with the potential to repurchase ~10% or more of Cheniere’s market capitalization with excess capital, as well as increasing the dividend by ~20% this quarter to $1.58 per common share annualized.

Also included in the plan: lowering the long-term leverage target to ~4x and pre-filed Corpus Christi Midscale Trains 8 and 9 with FERC in August 2022 with the near-term goal to achieve ~60 million tonnes per annum platform, according to the statement from Cheniere.

