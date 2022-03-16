What Can Hong Kong Stocks Do For Your Portfolio?

Hong Kong stocks jumped 9% on Wednesday, signaling their best day since 2008, after China’s top policymaker assured markets of stability and support and helped put a floor under sectors hurt by a regulatory crackdown, Reuters reported.

Vice Premier Liu He said Beijing would roll out support for the Chinese economy as well as be cautious with measures for capital markets, Reuters reported.

Liu was cited by the Xinhua news agency as saying, at a meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Committee under the State Council, that regulators would coordinate better with their counterparts in Hong Kong.

