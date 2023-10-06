What Makes That Ticker Tick: Zeno Mercer and HTEC

On this episode of “What Makes That Ticker Tick,” VettaFi CMO Jon Fee spoke with Zeno Mercer, a senior research analyst at VettaFi to discuss the ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation Index. ETC partnered with this index to start a fund to give investors exposure to some of the premier companies in the healthcare industry. The fund that they started is the ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC).

In addition, Fee and Mercer explored a number of different topics including the index’s objectives, rebalancing strategy, and a lesser-known company found within the index. Fee and Mercer also touched on how the ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation Index selects healthcare companies for inclusion in its portfolio.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation Index (HTEC)

0:00 Introducing the show and the index being covered.

0:30 Diving into where Zeno Mercer is currently located.

1:00 Fee highlights some of the topics covered on the show.

1:20 What is the objective of the index?

2:00 What is the investment case behind the index?

3:00 What separates this index from other products in the marketplace today?

4:00 A shout-out to Exchange Traded Concepts who created an ETF with the index.

4:25 What is the starting universe of the index?

5:25 Key factors used to select stocks for inclusion into the index.

7:15 The index’s rebalancing strategy.

8:05 How has the index performed YTD and in the long term?

9:30 What market environments does the index perform well in?

11:05 Discussion on some of the index’s current constituents.

13:25 What is the name of a lesser-known company found in the index?

14:50 Final thoughts, and encouragement to attend Exchange.

