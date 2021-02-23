Think 3D Printing Is ‘Old’ Tech? ‘PRNT’ Is Proving Otherwise

Dating back to early 2020, the ARK 3D Printing ETF (CBOE: PRNT) is on a torrid pace, one that’s being facilitated by industrial 3D printing.

PRNT is the first US-listed ETF dedicated to the 3D printing theme. The fund is one of two passively managed products from New York-based Ark Investment Management. ARK believes 3D printing will revolutionize manufacturing by collapsing the time between design and production, reducing costs, and enabling greater design complexity, accuracy, and customization than traditional manufacturing.

Healthcare is one of the most fertile territories for 3D printing. New frontiers are emerging in the arena.

“The FDA has approved its first 3D printed talus metal implant designed to replace the main bone in the ankle joint connecting the leg to the foot. The agency issued a green light to New Jersey-based Additive Orthopaedics under humanitarian use for the treatment of avascular necrosis, a progressive condition that can lead to the death of bone tissue following a sudden injury that cuts off blood flow, such as a broken bone or dislocation,” reports 3D Printing Media Network.

3D Printing Expanding Into More and More Industries

Integral to the PRNT thesis is that 3D printing intersects with other disruptive segments, enhancing revenue streams and diversification among end users. Within healthcare, there are myriad opportunities for 3D printing companies to improve patient outcomes.

“Avascular necrosis of the ankle, while a rare condition, is a serious and potentially debilitating one that causes pain and can lead to inhibited motion of the ankle joint, and in some cases, removal of part of the leg,” said Capt. Raquel Peat, Ph.D., of the U.S. Public Health Service and director of the FDA’s orthopedic device office, in an interview with 3D Printing Media Network. “Today’s action provides patients with a treatment option that could potentially reduce pain, retain range of motion of their joint and improve quality of life.”

PRNT’s underlying index index “is composed of equity securities and depositary receipts of exchange-listed companies from the U.S., non-U.S. developed markets, and Taiwan that are engaged in 3D printing-related businesses within the following business lines: (i) 3D printing hardware, (ii) computer-aided design (“CAD”) and 3D printing simulation software, (iii) 3D printing centers, (iv) scanning and measurement, and (v) 3D printing materials,” according to Ark.

