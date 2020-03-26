A Q&A with Trusted Experts to Help Clarify the Uncertainty

During this period of uncertainty, fast-moving news, and market volatility, trusted communication is more important than ever.

In the upcoming webcast, a Q&A conference, with Dr. Art Laffer, Professor Isaiah Arkin; and ARK’s CEO/CIO, Cathie Wood, will help answer questions on the coronavirus, market volatility, government policy, and the role innovation plays during tumultuous times.

For example, the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (CBOE: ARKG) can help investors tap into the evolution in genomics, one of the most disruptive technologies out there.

As the world puts a greater emphasis on research and development into combating virulent diseases in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the targeted sector plays like the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF could fall into the limelight.

The fund includes companies that merge healthcare with technology and capitalize on the revolution in genomic sequencing. These companies try to better understand how biological information is collected, processed and applied by reducing guesswork and enhancing precision; restructuring health care, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and enhancing our quality of life.

Specifically, companies within ARKG are expected to benefit from extending and enhancing the quality of human and other life by capitalizing on technological and scientific developments and advancements in genomics. The companies held in ARKG may be engaged with technologies related to CRISPR, Targeted Therapeutics, Bioinformatics, Molecular Diagnostics, Stem Cells, and Agricultural Biology.

ARK also takes an actively managed approach as opposed to passive indexing. Index strategies tend to miss forward-looking growth opportunities, while analysts covering disruptive companies have trouble understanding technology cost curves. ARK’s analysts are organized by cross-sector disruptive innovation themes to capitalize on the convergence of research.

Top holdings include Illumina 9.7%, Invitae 9.5%, CRISPR Therapeutics 8.6%, Itellia Therapeutics 6.0% and Compugen 5.9%.

