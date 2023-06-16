VettaFi Viewpoints: Nadig Talks AI Regulation With Berkeley’s Professor Russell OBE

How serious is the arrival of AI into not only the financial world, but the world overall? How should financial advisors and investors respond to AI chatbots and the prospect of artificial general intelligence? AI could have a profound impact on the economy and on everyday life for billions of people. In the latest edition of VettaFi Viewpoints, financial futurist Dave Nadig sat down with U.C. Berkeley Professor Stuart Russell OBE in a public discussion on the topic of AI regulation.

Russell, author of “Human Compatible,” walked the audience through challenges both in understanding how chatbots work and the timeline for serious AI impacts on human life. The pair touched on AI and human unemployment, bad actors, and understanding AI’s goals. Russell leads the Center for Human-Compatible Artificial Intelligence (CHAI) at Berkeley. Also, he co-authored the authoritative textbook for AI, “Artificial Intelligence: A Modern Approach.”

AI regulation

1:30: The goal of developing artificial intelligence

The goal of developing artificial intelligence 3:15: How do we make AI systems that are actually beneficial?

How do we make AI systems that are actually beneficial? 5:30: The AI timeline has moved up considerably

The AI timeline has moved up considerably 9:30: What parts of cognitive science are impacting AI?

What parts of cognitive science are impacting AI? 12:30: Aligning AI’s goal structure for human benefit

Aligning AI’s goal structure for human benefit 14:00: How can we not fully understand how language models produce results?

How can we not fully understand how language models produce results? 18:30: Is AI regulation for something like ChatGPT possible, or is it too late for real AI regulation?

Is AI regulation for something like ChatGPT possible, or is it too late for real AI regulation? 22:30: Is AI chatbot regulation itself possible?

Is AI chatbot regulation itself possible? 28:00: Where is AI going as an industry and a business?

Where is AI going as an industry and a business? 31:00: Controllable, general purpose AI can essentially deliver unlimited economic output

Controllable, general purpose AI can essentially deliver unlimited economic output 34:00: John Maynard Keynes, AI, and mass unemployment

John Maynard Keynes, AI, and mass unemployment 38:00: Are we capable of coexisting in a healthy way with AI that outshines us?

Are we capable of coexisting in a healthy way with AI that outshines us? 43:00: How do you encode the “human experience” into an AI that helps it benefit people?

How do you encode the “human experience” into an AI that helps it benefit people? 47:30: Utilitarianism and average benefit in AI applications

Utilitarianism and average benefit in AI applications 51:00: How should people in and outside of the financial world engage with AI in their daily lives?

How should people in and outside of the financial world engage with AI in their daily lives? 52:00: Q&A

Q&A 55:00: How to respond to rogue states and bad actors?

How to respond to rogue states and bad actors? 104:00: Quantum computing and AI: big deal or not?