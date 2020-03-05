Google Offers Free Features in Light of Coronavirus Outbreak

In the wake of the coronavirus, search engine giant Google helped to stem the tide of transmission by offering its G Suite and G Suite for Education customers access to Hangouts Meet’s premium functionality for free. The tool allows participation in virtual meetings with up to 250 people and live streams with up to 100,000 viewers.

“At least part of the decision to extend the functionality of Hangouts Meet comes out of recent usage stats Google has seen in places where there’s a good reason for people to stay home,” an Engadget article reported. “In Hong Kong and Vietnam, the company says it’s noticed “hundreds of thousands” of students use its Hangouts Meet and Classroom apps to keep up with their classes while schools are closed. The move should also help the company keep up with competitors like Zoom, which have seen the usage of their apps jump due to the crisis.”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai took to Twitter to announce free access to the company’s videoconferencing capabilities:

We want to help businesses and schools impacted by COVID-19 stay connected: starting this week, we’ll roll out free access to our advanced Hangouts Meet video-conferencing capabilities through July 1, 2020 to all G Suite customers globally. https://t.co/OWWF7s5jjR — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 3, 2020

