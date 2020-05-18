Genomics ETF Setting Up Nicely for the Long-Term

Genomics is evolving and that evolution confirms an a strong underlying investment thesis, one accessible via the ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector Fund (CBOE: ARKG). Already one of the best-performing healthcare ETFs over the past several years, ARKG is positioned to capitalize on some longer-ranging trends in the genomics space.

ARKG includes companies that merge healthcare with technology and capitalize on the revolution in genomic sequencing. These companies try to better understand how biological information is collected, processed and applied by reducing guesswork and enhancing precision; restructuring health care, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and enhancing our quality of life.

“Folks ignore this opportunity because it’s tough to wrap your head around. But it’s absolutely worth understanding,” reports Forbes. “The companies in this space are revolutionizing healthcare. Trillions of dollars are on the line.”

Looking Inside the ARKG

“Genomics is the study of all of a person’s genes, and how those genes interact with each other and our own environments. By understanding all of our genes (‘our “genome’), scientists can discover secrets embedded in our DNA,” according to Forbes.

Genomics companies spend a plethora of time and massive amounts of money to fund breakthrough biological treatments and diagnostic tools. Blossoming developments can literally change their fortunes, and the fortunes of shareholders overnight. Genomics is likely to be an integral part of the biotechnology growth story in the years ahead.

“Genomic sequencing is changing the way biological information is collected, processed, and applied. ARKG is focused on the disruptive innovations that are increasing precision, restructuring health care, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and enhancing the quality of life,” according to ARK Investment Management.

Bolstering the long-term case for genetic sequencing is the field’s ability to help healthcare professionals more accurately diagnose ailments, delivering a higher level of personalized patient care.

“Genomics is also revolutionizing how pharmaceutical companies develop drugs,” according to Forbes. “It even makes “gene editing” possible. Gene editing is exactly what it sounds like. It’s the ability to manipulate a person’s genes.”

ARKG is higher by 46.34% over the past year while the largest biotechnology ETF is up “just” 26.69%.

