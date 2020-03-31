Genesis Sedan Uses Machine Learning for Cruise Control

The 2021 Genesis G80 features all the accouterments of a luxury mid-size sedan, but one feature that highlights the growing advancement of disruptive technology is the car’s use of machine learning for its cruise control.

“Genesis’ latest active safety and assisted driving systems are all accounted for as well, including Highway Driving Assist that can now change lanes at the flick of the turn signal and Smart Cruise Control with Machine Learning that intelligently adapts to its owner’s driving style,” an article by Chris Tsui noted in The Drive.

The idea of machine learning was already making headway even before the release of the 2021 Genesis G80. In particular, its use in the automotive industry is allowing for technology that can enhance the driver’s experience by tailoring it to suit his or her taste.

“Machine learning facilitates personalization and smart personal assistance. It incorporates analysis results and learns traits of user personality, thereby creating user-specific profiles, which can then be leveraged to provide personalization and assistance,” an Allerin article noted back in 2017.

Of course, all this innovation in the automotive industry is just a part of a bigger picture in the disruptive technology space. For investors who want to get in on opportunities that are automotive-specific, there’s the iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEArca: IDRV).

Per the iShares website, the fund will provide prospective investors with:

Access to companies at the forefront of self-driving and electric vehicle (EV) innovation

Exposure to global stocks along the full value chain of self-driving and EV industries, across sectors and geographies

Seek long-term growth with access to companies that can shape the global economic future

DRV seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of developed and emerging market companies that may benefit from growth and innovation in and around electric vehicles, battery technologies, and autonomous driving technologies. Specifically, it tracks the NYSE FactSet Global Autonomous Driving and Electric Vehicle Index (the “Underlying Index”), which measures the performance of equity securities issued by companies that produce autonomous driving vehicles, electric vehicles, batteries for electric vehicles, or technologies related to such products.

IDRV will invest in domestic and international markets per its prospectus, which states that “the Underlying Index is composed of equity securities of companies listed in one of 43 developed or emerging market countries that derive a certain specified percentage of their revenue from selected autonomous or electric vehicle-related industries, as defined by IDI.”

