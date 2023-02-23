Capitalize on 3D Printing’s Global Growth With This ETF

As the the market continues to try and slough off the effects of inflation, there are growth opportunities to explore that could pay dividends in the long-term horizon. One of those is 3D printing, which is experiencing global growth. It presents a unique niche investment opportunity that’s poised for exponential growth.

“In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for 3D Printers estimated at US$12.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$41.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030,” a Research and Markets product description said regarding a report by Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

“Printers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14% CAGR and reach US$13.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period,” Research and Markets added. “Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 17.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.”

As mentioned, this industry presents a global opportunity offering investors portfolio diversification as well as growth. Developed markets like the United States and Japan are forecasting more growth in 3D printing over the next decade, while emerging economies like China and India are also set to witness growth.

Get Growth Exposure to 3D Printing

Given the growth potential of 3D printing, investors may be looking at individual stocks that can capture this future upside. However, there’s an easier way: the 3D Printing ETF (PRNT).

With a total expense ratio of 0.66%, the fund seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Total 3D-Printing Index, which is designed to track the price movements of stocks of companies involved in the industry. More specifically, the fund is composed of equity securities and depositary receipts of exchange listed companies from the U.S., non-U.S. developed markets and Taiwan that are engaged in 3D printing related businesses within the following business lines: 3D printing hardware, centers, scanning, measurement, and materials; and computer aided design (CAD) and simulation software.

The diversification of holdings also goes beyond geographic location. The fund also incorporates companies of varying market capitalizations so investors get exposure to a broad range of large-, mid-, and small-cap holdings.