Cancer Screening? There’s an ARK ETF for That

Cancer therapies and treatments are among the biggest markets in the broader biotechnology sector, and genomics is one of the preferred avenues for that exposure. Enter the ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector Fund (CBOE: ARKG).

Cancer screening is among the many rapidly evolving genomics frontiers that ARKG provides exposure to. There’s massive profit potential in cancer screening, but there’s a more important element to the equation: it’s a matter of life and death. Research shows that many forms of cancer are treatable if detected in early stages.

Adding to the case for ARKG is that, like other areas of genomics, cancer screening costs are declining. That’s to the benefit of patients and investors.

“According to ARK’s research, the convergence of innovative technologies has pushed the cost of multi-cancer screening down by 20-fold from $30,000 in 2015 to $1,500 today and it should drop another 80%+ to $250 in 2025,” according to ARK research.

ARKG Breaking New Ground in the Cancer Fight

ARKG includes companies that merge healthcare with technology to capitalize on the revolution in genomic sequencing. These companies try to better understand how biological information is collected, processed, and applied by reducing guesswork and enhancing precision, restructuring health care, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals in the process.

Advancements in biotechnology are already saving lives.

“As a result, the multi-cancer screening market should scale to $150 billion in the US. A multi-cancer screening protocol could avert 66,000 cancer deaths per year in the US, saving 1.4 million human life years,” notes ARK.

ARKG’s primary focus is to seek long-term growth of capital via active management. The fund invests primarily in domestic and foreign equity securities of companies across multiple sectors, including healthcare, information technology, materials, energy, and consumer discretionary.

“As population-scale clinical utility data proliferates, ARK believes a $1,500 price tag will unlock the multi-cancer screening market for those aged 65 to 80—the age range in which the incidence of cancer peaks,” concludes ARK. “As prices drop below $1,000, nearly all age groups above 40 years could be screened for cancer cost-effectively, potentially saving up to 1.4 million human life years in the US alone.”

