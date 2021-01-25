ARK Invest has identified five innovation platforms that are evolving today and generating new technological breakthroughs. Companies that are leading and benefiting from these technologies could present opportunities for long-term growth and capital appreciation.

In the upcoming webcast, Big Ideas 2021: Technological Breakthroughs Investors Shouldn’t Miss, Catherine Wood, Founder, CEO, CIO, ARK Invest, will discuss the technological breakthroughs that investors shouldn’t miss in 2021, while helping financial advisors understand ways to enhance a diversified portfolio.

ARK Invest’s flagship ARK Innovation Fund (NYSEArca: ARKK) seeks to invest in the cornerstone companies taken from healthcare, technology, and industrial sectors that focus on investing in disruptive innovation. Such companies may include ones that benefit from big data, cloud computing, cryptocurrencies, the sharing economy, genomic sequencing, molecular medicine, agricultural biology, 3D printing, energy storage, and autonomous vehicles.

The actively managed fund includes companies that merge healthcare with technology and capitalize on the revolution in genomic sequencing. These companies try to better understand how biological information is collected, processed, and applied by reducing guesswork, enhancing precision, and improving our quality of life.

The technology component focuses on the next generation of internet names. These tech companies benefit from the shifting bases of technology infrastructure to the cloud, enabling mobile, infrastructure and services, internet-based products and services, new payment methods, big data, the internet of things, and social distribution and media.

Lastly, the industrial exposure covers a so-called new industrial revolution or advances in autonomous vehicles, robotics, 3D printing, and energy storage technology that are enhancing productivity, reducing costs, and transforming the manufacturing landscape.

Investors can also look to the ARK Industrial Innovation ETF (NYSEArca: ARKQ), ARK Web x.0 ETF (NYSEArca: ARKW), and ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector Fund (NYSEArca: ARKG) to target the three innovative segments separately. The ARK Industrial Innovation ETF captures the converging industrial and technology sectors, capitalizing from autonomous vehicles, robotics, 3D printing, and energy storage technologies. The ARK Web x.0 ETF targets next-gen internet innovations like artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain technology. Lastly, the ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF tracks the convergence of tech and health care.

ARK Invest also offers the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) to help ETF investors capitalize on the burgeoning fintech industry and capture innovative financial solutions in a digital age. ARKF invests in equity securities of companies that ARK believes are shifting financial services and economic transactions to technology infrastructure platforms, ultimately revolutionizing financial services by creating simplicity and accessibility while driving down costs.

