Artificial Intelligence Being Used to Decrease Battery Recharging Times

The latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence could have consumers and investors alike all charged up–literally. Advanced testing in the battery sector is utilizing artificial intelligence to find ways to improve recharging rates without increasing the degradation of lithium-ion batteries.

Per a Green Tech Media report, researchers “wrote a program that predicted how batteries would respond to different charging approaches and was able to cut the testing process from almost two years to 16 days, Stanford reported. The technique was used to evaluate 224 possible high-cycle-life charging processes in just over two weeks, the researchers said.”

“The standard way to test new battery designs is to charge and discharge the cells until they die,” said Peter Attia of Tesla and part of the aforementioned team from Stanford University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Toyota Research Institute, who published findings from battery testing with the goal of cutting electric-vehicle charging times down to 10 minutes. “Since batteries have a long lifetime, this process can take many months and even years. It’s an expensive bottleneck in battery research.”

One fund to watch that might be affected is the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEArca: LIT). Lithium-ion battery capacity is vital because one of the primary factors car buyers consider when evaluating electric vehicles is how long those vehicles can run on a single charge.

“Charging time is usually the fourth concern that people raise when considering to go electric or not, after upfront cost, range of the vehicle and where [to]charge,” said Aaron Fishbone, director of communications at GreenWay, which operates a fast-charging network across Eastern Europe. “So, while not a top-tier issue, it’s still one raised by many people.”

