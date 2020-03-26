Apple’s Shared iPad Feature Allows Multi-User Capability in One Device

Shared devices are probably not in consumers’ minds these days given the “social distancing” amid the coronavirus outbreak, but once normalcy returns, it could be a useful, efficient feature for businesses to utilize. Apple recently introduced a shared devices feature, Shared iPad for Business, which allows users to share devices between employees while maintaining personal settings.

A 9to5 Mac article noted that the new feature will allow users “to share devices between multiple employees, while still providing a personalized experience. Employees sign in with a Managed Apple ID to begin loading their data. The user then has their own Mail accounts, their own files, iCloud Photo Library, app data, and more. The data for the employee is stored in iCloud, so employees can sign in to any Shared iPad that belongs to the organization.”

“The data on the iPad cached so employees can choose from a list of recent users to quickly get back to their personalized setup,” the article added. “There is also a temporary session that allows for any user to sign in without an account, and their data is erased when they sign out.”

For more information on these latest iPad features, click here.

Here are four ETFs to consider with exposure to Apple stock:

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEArca: XLK): tries to reflect the performance of the Technology Select Sector Index, which is comprised of technology and telecom sector of the S&P 500. The ETF includes companies from technology hardware, storage, and peripherals; software; diversified telecommunication services; communications equipment; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; internet software and services; IT services; electronic equipment, instruments, and components; and wireless telecommunication services. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC): tries to reflect the performance of the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Index, which consists of companies in the Nasdaq-100 Index classified as technology according to the Industry Classification Benchmark. QTEC currently holds 34 components and more-or-less equally weights its holdings. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEArca: VGT): tries to reflect the performance of the MSCI US IMI Information Technology 25/50 Index, which includes information technology stocks in the MSCI US IMI 25/50. iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEArca: IYW): reflects the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Information Technology Index, which includes all tech sector picks in the Dow Jones U.S. Index. Due to the Dow Jones’ classification of information tech names, healthcare technology stocks may be included while payment technology stocks are excluded.

