Dimensional Launches Ultrashort Fixed Income, World Equity ETFs

Dimensional Fund Advisors listed the Ultrashort Fixed Income ETF (NYSE Arca: DUSB) and World Equity ETF (NYSE Arca: DFAW) . The actively managed ETFs begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange today.

DUSB invests in a universe of investment grade fixed income securities that typically mature in one year or less. DFAW, meanwhile, is a “fund of funds” that invests in domestic and international equity funds. DUSB has an expense ratio of 0.15%. DFAW’s expense ratio is 0.25%.

“We continue to evolve our investment offering to meet demand from financial professionals and add value,” said Co‐CEO and CIO Gerard O’Reilly. “These ETFs are another set of tools in Dimensional’s growing lineup, which we expect will meet diverse investor needs across asset classes and geographies.”

Dimensional Co‐CEO Dave Butler added: “We believe a rules‐based investment approach can help deliver a more reliable and smoother markets experience for investors and can help to better address a variety of portfolio goals and aspirations.”

These funds use Dimensional’s rules‐based, systematic investing process. They join the recently launched Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) . Dimensional will soon list three global fixed income ETFs and a U.S. Large Cap Vector ETF.

Dimensional recently surpassed $100 billion in ETF assets under management less than three years since its first ETF launch. Its full ETF suite is expected to total 38 funds at year end.