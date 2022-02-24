Dimensional Adds 3 New U.S. Equity ETFs to Fund Suite

Dimensional Fund Advisors expanded its line-up of exchange traded funds with the launch of three new U.S. equity ETFs: the Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSE Arca: DFSV), the Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSE Arca: DUHP), and the Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSE Arca: DFAR). The ETFs, which begin trading today on the New York Stock Exchange, offer broadly diversified exposure to U.S. small-cap value and U.S. high profitability equities, as well as U.S. real estate markets.

“We continue to build out Dimensional’s ETF suite, which not only offers the benefits of passive strategies—such as broad diversification, low turnover, and transparency—but also provides the advantages of active, flexible portfolio management to continually target higher expected returns over traditional indexes,” said co-CEO and CIO Gerard O’Reilly. “These areas of the market are core to our expertise, as Dimensional has been researching and managing small cap value, high profitability, and real estate strategies for decades.”

Dimensional’s ETF suite harnesses the firm’s daily, flexible implementation process that seeks to maintain consistent exposure to each strategy’s specific investment objectives. The ETFs also go beyond indexing to pursue higher expected returns, with comprehensive risk management and tax efficiency. The funds listing today are new ETFs that can benefit from the long track records of similar strategies that Dimensional has utilized for decades within the firm’s mutual fund offerings.

The ETFs are part of the firm’s previously announced plan to list 10 additional equity ETFs, complete another mutual fund-to-ETF conversion, and take further steps to build out its ETF lineup in 2022.

“Active transparent ETFs provide financial professionals and investors with an efficient tool to access Dimensional’s systematic investment philosophy,” added co-CEO Dave Butler. “We continue to build a full suite of ETF solutions, mutual funds, and lower-minimum separate accounts that give financial professionals a more complete ability to customize portfolios to the individual needs of their clients.”

Since its first ETF listing in November 2020, the firm has listed 13 active transparent ETFs with about $45 billion in assets under management. The new listings follow Dimensional’s launch of four fixed income ETFs in November 2021.

DFSV has a management fee of 0.28% and an expense ratio of 0.33%. DUHP has a management fee of 0.19% and an expense ratio of 0.24%. DFAR’s management fee is 0.17%, and its expense ratio is 0.22%.

More information about Dimensional ETFs can be found at https://us.dimensional.com/etfs.

