ETF Trends
You are at:»»Defensives Dominate February ETF Inflows As Coronavirus Panic Grips Markets
Featured

Defensives Dominate February ETF Inflows As Coronavirus Panic Grips Markets

By on

What had started out as a banner month of inflows for ETFs ended up completely reversing, as the coronavirus panic gripped investors who quickly liquidated positions to move to the sidelines and safety.

Intra-month equity ETF inflows represented approximately $29BN before trepidation concerning the coronavirus slammed markets and generated a violent reversal in trend and investor sentiment, as equity ETFs closed February with $650 million in outflows, according to the attached US-Listed Flash Flows report from State Street Global Advisors.

The Covid-19 spurred growth fears smashed global equities in the last two weeks of February, as just 12% global stocks now trade above their 50-day moving average, down from 50% mid-month. Markets notched their worst weekly performance since the financial crisis, and they are still sitting around those numbers as of early March.
The S&P 500 Index plummeted 11% in the last five days of the month, hitting a new record for the fastest correction in history. In just those five days, there were three days with more than a 3% daily decline, which represents the most for a five-day period since the US’s sovereign debt rating was downgraded in 2011. By the end of the month, only 3% of US stocks were trading above their 50-day moving average, in comparison to the 70% and 50%, respectively, from mid-month. This massive correction shows evidence of the enormous reversal of sentiment resulting from the uncertainty of the Covid-19 epidemic’s impact on global growth.
Sector flows were +$1.4 billion, led by $4 billion of inflows into defensive areas. A similar trend occurred in factors, as low volatility ETFs took in over $1 billion.
Given the mass exodus from stocks, it was unsurprising that defensive posturing was also notable with bond and gold ETF flows. Bond funds attracted $14 billion, even with the $6.3 billion of outflows from credit-sensitive ETFs, while gold ETFs took in $2 billion, with inflows on over 88% of the days.
The most successful ETFs were the more defensive areas. When the US market began to witness extremely heightened levels of volatility, as equities tanked by more than 11% from February 21st, defensive exposures took in $3 billion of inflows, while cyclical, which is generally more sensitive to growth, witnessed $4 billion of outflows. Financials were the hardest hit cyclical, while defensive bond-proxy Real Estate benefited the most from the downdraft.

For more market trends, visit ETF Trends.

RELATED TOPICS
Bond ETFscoronavirusETF flowsGold ETFs
Subscribe to our free daily newsletters!
Please enter your email address to subscribe to ETF Trends' newsletters featuring latest news and educational events.
X