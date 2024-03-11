Supply Chain Management Can Be Blockchain Growth Frontier

The field of noncryptocurrency blockchain usage cases are expanding rapidly. That brings with it some potentially alluring investment implications.

Of course, stock-picking to that effect can be difficult. And that indicates ETFs may be the best options for investors seeking broad-based blockchain exposure. However, the various ETFs in this space aren’t all created alike or equal. Some may be too crypto-concentrated. Some may lack the flexibility to capitalize on emerging blockchain opportunities. The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) solves those issues.

As an actively managed fund, BLOK can be responsive to new blockchain growth frontiers. One of those is global supply management. Blockchain has efficiencies in electronic record keeping and transaction tracking. So supply chains are logical destinations for this technology.

BLOK Supply Chain Opportunity

For the moment, BLOK holdings aren’t heavily exposed to the supply chain. But that could change over time. And it’s something to keep an eye on. That’s because, following the havoc wrought on global supply chains during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, companies are taking steps to shore up supply chains.

“Blockchain can enhance supply chains by enabling products to be delivered faster and more cost-effectively, improving the traceability of products, allowing partners to collaborate and share information more effectively, and helping improve access to financing,” reported Linda Rosencrance for Techopedia.

In the realms of global shipments and supply chains, blockchain offers immense utility. That’s because it can act as a safeguard against counterfeit goods and other nefarious transactions while providing enhanced transparency and increasing efficiencies.

There’s an underappreciated element to the blockchain/supply chain usage case: increased visibility on sustainable and ethical sourcing, indicating their environmental, social and governance (ESG) traits with blockchain might not be fully recognized by investors. That could broaden the appeal of ETFs such as BLOK.

“Blockchain can verify the origin of materials or products and present that information to consumers who can then decide if they want to purchase particular products. And the traceability and tamper-resistant features of blockchain provide consumers with a transparent way to verify how products were manufactured as well as where and how they were shipped throughout the supply chain,” according to Techopedia.

Potentially adding to the long-term appeal of BLOK are the other blockchain usage cases in the supply chain management space. As noted by Techopedia, those include improved communication, enhanced food safety, and more efficient payments, among others.

