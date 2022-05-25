Sentiment Is High on Bitcoin Despite Recent Weakness

Bitcoin and digital assets in general are feeling the pain of the inflationary environment that’s worrying about a forthcoming recession. Despite the recent weakness in the leading cryptocurrency, sentiment is higher.

As CoinDesk reported, prices of the leading cryptocurrency “were at $30,272 late Sunday, after falling as low as $28,700 earlier in the week. Bitcoin last saw a positive week of gains in mid-March as prices jumped from $41,000 to $46,000,” while CoinDesk also noted that bitcoin “has slid every week since then, falling nearly 60% from November highs of just over $69,000.”

Cryptocurrency traders are now faced with the decision of whether to keep buying into the dip or to sit on the sidelines in order to avoid catching the proverbial falling knife. However, data from the on-chain analytics tool Sentiment may hint that prices of the leading cryptocurrency have finally hit a bottom and a much-needed bounce could take place.