Examining Ethereum’s Transformative Potential | ETF Trends

Ethereum is the platform for the cryptocurrency “ether” — the second-largest in the space behind only bitcoin. By market capitalization, bitcoin remains significantly larger. However, that superficial metric arguably belies a compelling long-term opportunity set tied to ethereum.

Not only is ethereum the dominant force in the decentralized finance (DeFi) arena, it offers crypto investors long-term disruptive potential. Additionally, it has as revenue-building outlets not found with many digital currencies.

As such, some market observers are bullish on ether, forecasting massive long-term price appreciation. Some crypto analysts believe ether could climb to $10,000 to $12,000 in the years ahead. Even at the low end of that range, that implies more than five-fold growth from ether’s price as of late May 29.

Exciting Times for Ethereum

Ethereum could make substantial inroads in the years ahead by serving as the de facto digital currency of internet commerce. It’s not a far-flung concept, particularly when considering safe-guarding of consumers’ financial data is paramount.

“Ethereum’s limited space is managed through fees charged to users for conducting business and value exchange,” according to VanEck research. “This software is globally hosted and utilizes a protocol to establish a unified understanding of ownership, commercial activity, and business logic. It enables users to conduct commerce without the need for trust in participants or counterparts. Essentially, Ethereum’s core business revolves around selling secure, immutable blockspace that powers internet commerce.”

Add to that, ethereum’s potential role as a safety enhancer gives the asset “security as a service (SAAS)” potential. This was highlighted by VanEck. That could open the door to new revenue possibilities.

“The network’s evolution beyond a transactional currency has paved the way for the introduction of ‘Security as a Service’ (SaaS). This innovative concept implies that the ETH token’s value can be harnessed both within and outside Ethereum to secure applications, protocols, and ecosystems,” added the exchange traded funds issuer.

Current ethereum pricing arguably doesn’t reflect the aforementioned growth catalysts. Nor does it potential growth in public blockchains and the evolution of the platform as credible and needed financial transaction settlement network.

“It is expected to host a considerable amount of commercial activity from sectors that stand to benefit most from public blockchains. As the digital age continues to evolve, Ethereum is poised to be at the forefront, transforming the financial landscape as we know it,” concluded VanEck.

