Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin's Price Doubles in 2023 | ETF Trends

This weekly update tracks some of the largest cryptocurrencies by market share: bitcoin and ether. We’ve also included XRP, as it was one of the largest cryptocurrencies when this series began. According to Wikipedia, a cryptocurrency is “a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange that uses cryptography to secure its transactions, to control the creation of additional units, and to verify the transfer of assets.” Cryptocurrency is a young asset class that has developed a reputation for price volatility; however, there are ETFs that could help mitigate risk for those investors seeking crypto exposure.

Bitcoin was the world’s first cryptocurrency and decentralized digital currency. The first bitcoin transaction occurred in early 2009 and has since grown worldwide. Ether is another cryptocurrency, run on the Ethereum blockchain platform and has the second largest market share, despite being the newest of the three with its launch in July 2015. XRP, which is owned by Ripple and launched in 2012, was one of the larger cryptocurrencies for some time until new coins joined the market. We’ve included it here for reference.

The third-largest market share of cryptocurrency, tether, is a token “backed by actual assets” which includes one U.S. dollar, one euro, or loans to affiliate companies, and is controlled by the owners of Bitfinex. It’s a controversial cryptocurrency due to its alleged manipulation of crypto pricing. It is called a “stable coin” because it was designed to always be worth $1.00. We do not chart it because its price rarely changes.

The Latest Crypto Data (through October 24, 2023)

Bitcoin’s price surged this past week, reaching its highest level since May 2022. BTC is now up over 100% year to date. Some market observers are optimistic that the digital currency can continue to build on the recent, modest gains as well as provide some protection against inflation.

XRP’s price also jumped this week, reaching its highest level in over two months. XRP is currently up ~62% year to date.

Ether’s price rose to its highest level since August and is now up ~48% year-to-date.

An index has been created in order to chart these three cryptocurrencies together, considering their significantly different pricing histories. Ether tops the chart, i.e., the price of an ether has changed the most out of all three cryptocurrencies.

ETFs associated with cryptocurrencies include: ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) and ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI).

