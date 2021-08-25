Alerian and Galaxy Digital Launch Crypto and Blockchain Indices

Today saw the launch of eight new indices under two broad index family offerings from Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. and Alerian with S-Network Global, as reported in a press release. Galaxy Digital, a well known name in cryptocurrency, digital asset, and blockchain investment, has partnered with Alerian and S-network, who offer innovative indexing strategies with their pioneering indices.

The Alerian Galaxy Global Blockchain Indexes and the Alerian Galaxy Global Cryptocurrency-Focused Blockchain Indexes offer investors exposure across the exponentially growing crypto ecosystem.

Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency are expected to grow and expand rapidly in the coming years. Gartner, a research and advisory company, believes that the business value of blockchain will hit $176 billion by 2025 and explode to $3.1 trillion by 2030.

Despite the predicted growth opportunities, crypto investing remains difficult and confusing for many investors, with very limited options for institutional-grade blockchain and crypto investing. Galaxy and Alerian are looking to change that with their Alerian Galaxy Global Index offerings that give exposure to public companies and investment vehicles that are active participants in growing the crypto economy.

“Our goal is to continue to empower investors with seamless, institutional, and innovative access points to the emerging digital assets ecosystem,” said Steve Kurz, Partner and Head of Asset Management at Galaxy Digital in the press release. “For the first time, thanks to the indexes we developed in partnership with Alerian, advisors have access to the entire ecosystem, including operating companies and crypto products traded on the open market.”

The indices are rules-based, passive, and transparent. They cover all aspects of crypto, but focus on the following areas: cryptocurrency infrastructure technologies, cryptocurrency mining, cryptocurrency buyers, and blockchain users. They are all rebalanced monthly and offer diversification in their equal weighting of securities so as to give broad, balanced exposure across the breadth of the crypto space.

The four indices contained under the Alerian Galaxy Global Blockchain Index umbrella are the Alerian Galaxy Global Blockchain Equity Index (BLKCHN), the Alerian Galaxy Global Blockchain and Futures Index (BLKCNF), the Alerian Galaxy Global Blockchain Equity, Trusts and ETPs Index (BLKCNP), and the Alerian Galaxy Global Blockchain Index (BCHAIN).

The four indices contained under the Alerian Galaxy Global Cryptocurrency-Focused Blockchain Index umbrella are the Alerian Galaxy Global Cryptocurrency-Focused Blockchain Equity Index (CRYPTE), the Alerian Galaxy Global Cryptocurrency-Focused Blockchain Equity and Futures Index (CRYPTF), the Alerian Galaxy Global Cryptocurrency-Focused Blockchain Equity, Trusts and ETPs Index (CRYPTP), and the Alerian Galaxy Global Cryptocurrency-Focused Blockchain Index (CRYPTO).

“Index-based investing is continuously evolving and expanding into new asset classes and exposures to support the ever-growing demand from investors,” said Robert Hughes, Chief Commercial Officer of Alerian and S-Network Global Indexes. “Galaxy Fund Management was a natural partner as we sought to enter the decentralized finance space given Galaxy Digital’s industry leading history, deep connectivity, and unparalleled innovation delivering this new asset class to investors.”

