AI Presents Blockchain With Expanded Use Cases | ETF Trends

Some experts believe there are plenty of credible use cases for blockchain technology. But they think efforts to expand that arena are being forced upon end users and investors. Whether that claim is accurate can be debated. But it’s clear some disruptive technologies beyond crypto intersect with blockchain.

That includes artificial intelligence (AI). While the AI/blockchain relationship is in its infancy, it could be fruitful over the long term. That indicates there could be AI-related opportunities with blockchain ETFs such as the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK).

BLOK is an actively managed ETF. So it can more readily capitalize on the shifting blockchain landscape — one that’s often linked to cryptocurrency, but one that’s rapidly evolving beyond that initial point of emphasis. AI is widely viewed as part of that evolution.

How AI, Blockchain Can Mesh

Perhaps owing to AI’s youthful status and the perception of blockchain being a crypto technology, some market participants may not be fully appreciating the potential potency of this combination. It certainly exists. And it could have positive long-term implications for assets such as BLOK.

As some recent AI headlines confirm, including those pertaining to Google’s Gemini, AI isn’t always free of bias and inaccurate information. However, it should be. Users demand as much. And there’s ample runway for blockchain to be impactful on that front.

“One of the concerns about the AI models — the kind that underpin applications like ChatGPT — is that the data they are trained on could contain biases or misinformation. That means the answers an AI system may give would contain those biases and false information,” reported Arjun Kharpal for CNBC.

A practical use for blockchain is that AI modelers can put data used to build those models on the blockchain. That would make publicly available the data and inputs on which the model was trained. Some such systems are already being used to eliminate human bias and dampen the flow of misinformation on AI platforms.

For investors considering BLOK, that could be good news. That’s because it not only implies the blockchain use case is broadening thanks to AI, but that there’s merit and synergies in that relationship.

“Blockchain hit the market in 2009 with the launch of the cryptocurrency bitcoin. In the context of bitcoin, the technology is an immutable and tamper-proof public ledger of transactions. Businesses have been looking to put these principles to use in other applications for blockchain, which is sometimes referred to as distributed ledger technology,” according to CNBC.

