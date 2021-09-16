​​MicroStrategy Buys 5,050 More Bitcoin, Now Holds Over $5.1 Billion Worth

Business-intelligence software company MicroStrategy has added an additional 5,050 bitcoins to its balance sheet. The company now holds 114,042 bitcoins, currently collectively worth around $5.1 billion.

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor has made bitcoin acquisition a second mandate for the company after its primary work developing business-intelligence software.

MicroStrategy stock has become a kind of Bitcoin proxy investment for some investors, providing a way to gain exposure to the crypto without the hassle of buying and holding bitcoin directly.

ETFs That Hold MicroStrategy (MSTR)

Currently, 109 ETFs have exposure to MicroStrategy, with 17 including the stock in their top 15 holdings.

Source: etfdb.com Data as of September 14th, 2021

Since ETF Trends last covered ETFs holding MicroStrategy, the Defiance Next Gen Big Data ETF (BIGY) has joined BITQ, DAPP, BLOK, and XSMO as one of the five ETFs with the highest portfolio exposure to MicroStrategy.

BIGY tracks the BlueStar Big Data and Analytics Index, which tracks the performance of companies around the globe that derive most of their revenue from data management and platforms, dev-ops, API management, and big data analytics.

BIGY has an expense ratio of 0.45% and a total of 31 holdings.

The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ), which has consistently maintained unparalleled exposure to MicroStrategy, focuses on pure-play crypto companies tracked by the Bitwise Crypto Innovators 20 Index. MicroStrategy is the fund’s largest holding with a current weight of 11.70%.

BITQ has 31 total holdings and an expense ratio of 0.85%.

The VanEck Vectors Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) has maintained a high MicroStrategy allocation as well, with a current weighting of 5.59%.

DAPP tracks the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity Index, which focuses on all-cap companies which derive at least half of their revenue from digital assets.

DAPP has 26 holdings and an expense ratio of 0.50%.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is the largest blockchain ETF on the market and holds MicroStrategy at a weight of 5.37%. The fund invests 80% of its assets in companies involved in blockchain technology development and utilization.

BLOK is actively managed and has an expense ratio of 0.71%. The fund currently has 48 holdings with MicroStrategy as its second largest.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is a small cap ETF which holds MicroStrategy in a weight of 3.92%.

XSMO tracks the S&P SmallCap 600 Momentum Index. The fund aims to hold the 120 securities with the highest momentum scores in the Index. MicroStrategy is the largest of its 113 holdings. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.39%.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Crypto Channel.