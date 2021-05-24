Crude Oil ETFs Surge Again as Analysts Project More Upside

Crude oil futures and ETFs are surging Monday amid a projected weather event, a potential issue with resurrecting the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, and new input from Goldman Sachs.

Brent crude oil futures for July rallied $1.71, or 2.57%, to $68.15 per barrel, while the July contract for U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude futures hit $66.02 a barrel, up $2.43, or 3.75%.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures may also be gaining Monday as speculators bet that a storm in the Gulf of Mexico will result in supply disruptions.

The push higher has been driving crude ETFs like the United States Oil Fund (USO) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (UCO) to gains as well, with USO up over 3% Monday, while UCO has climbed nearly twice that percentage.

Oil prices shed almost 3% last week after Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said the United States was set to ease sanctions on Iran’s oil, banking, and shipping sectors.

Yet, the speaker of Iran’s parliament said this week that a multi-month monitoring agreement between Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog had concluded and that its access to images from inside some Iranian nuclear sites would not continue.

European diplomats said last week that failure to agree an extension of the monitoring deal could be problematic for the ongoing negotiations to resurrect the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement.

Former President Trump pulled the United States from the deal in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions.

“All in all, it seems to be only a matter of time before the sides involved put pen to paper on a new nuclear accord,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.