Crude Oil ETFs Crater for the Sixth Day in a Row

Crude oil and crude ETFs are under pressure once again, falling for a sixth consecutive session on Thursday, as demand worries and a late reaction from the Federal Reserve that it will suspend its bond-buying program sent prices plummeting.

Falling to its lowest level since May, crude oil caved along with the broader commodities market.

The U.S. oil benchmark, West Texas Intermediate crude futures, tumbled as much as $2.74, or 4.2%, to trade at $62.69, before paring the worst losses on the day. The contract is on its longest daily losing streak since February 2020, and has now relinquished over 8% this week, falling from last months highs of over $76 per barrel. International benchmark Brent crude also was under pressure on Thursday, dropping 3.8% to $65.67 per barrel.

While a number of factors like weakened demand have been weighing on crude oil lately, the dollar climbed on Thursday following the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July meeting Wednesday, where the central bank hinted at plans to restrict the rate of its monthly bond purchases, sending equity markets lower overnight as well. A healthy dollar can pressure oil since it makes the commodity more costly for foreign buyers.

“There’s concern that the Fed will begin tapering, resulting in a stronger dollar and weaker crude prices,” said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

Poor data out of China has also hurt crude prices recently, after new numbers released Monday revealed that the economy was more stagnant than expected in July. Additionally, the country’s refinery output tumbled to the lowest level in 14 months.

“Concerns about demand due to the global spread of the Delta variant are continuing to preclude any higher prices,” analysts at Commerzbank wrote in a recent note to clients.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration released Wednesday also revealed an unexpected supply in gasoline stocks, which created concerns that there might be a weaker-than-expected end to the summer driving season, as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the United States and globe.