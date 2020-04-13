Crude Oil Continues To Drop Despite Historic Production Cut Agreement

Crude oil has continued to slip today despite the group of countries known as OPEC+ finally agreeing to slash production by 9.7 million barrels per day, inaugurating the single-largest output reduction on record. President Trump, who was touting the agreement last week, tweeted that it will “will save hundreds of thousands of energy jobs in the United States,” adding it will be “great for all.”

Oil prices had plummeted more than 40% since early March after Saudi Arabia-led OPEC and Russia failed to reach a deal, amid an ever-worsening coronavirus pandemic, which has continued to damage the global economic outlook.

However, after several days of serious negotiations, members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies agreed Sunday to the production cut which will take place from May 1 through June 30 of this year.