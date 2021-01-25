Crude ETFs Decline for Second Day Amid Supply Concerns

Crude oil and crude ETFs fell again on Friday, after slipping the prior day amid industry data that revealed a surprise increase in U.S. crude inventories, regenerating fresh pandemic-related demand concerns. Optimism over President Biden’s stimulus package somewhat tempered the drop in prices.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined $1.15 or 2.16%, to $51.98 a barrel, after climbing earlier in the week on expectations of an expansive coronavirus relief package under President Biden. International benchmark Brent crude futures also dropped as well.

On Thursday, data showed that U.S. crude oil inventories climbed 2.6 million barrels in the week leading up to Jan. 15, according to data from the American Petroleum Institute.

“Oil prices look a tad vulnerable to potential profit-taking after U.S. crude stockpiles bearishly rose 2.56 million against consensus draw,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said in a note to clients.

Demand Concerns Add to Supply Woes

Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase & Co. slashed demand estimates for China as lockdowns continued, and a vaccine supply shortage has led New York City to reschedule more than 20,000 appointments.