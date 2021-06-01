Crude ETFs Continue to Climb on Increased Output

Crude oil and crude ETFs are climbing to fresh highs after the Memorial Day weekend, as some of the world’s most notorious oil producers elected to continue to gradually lift production cuts amid climbing oil prices.

Although there is still production uncertainty for the second half of the year, OPEC and OPEC+ will increase output in July, based on the cartel’s April decision to provide 2.1 million barrels per day to the market between May and July.

Crude oil futures and ETFs have been rising amid the news, with international benchmark Brent crude futures trading at $71.17 a barrel early Tuesday, for a gain of nearly 2.7%, while U.S. bellwether West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed as much as 3%, to hit $68.65, reaching the contract’s highest level in over two years, and continuing what has been a more than 30% rise for oil in 2021.

The drive higher has been buoying crude ETFs like the United States Oil Fund (USO) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (UCO) as well, with USO up over 1.87% Tuesday, while UCO has climbed nearly twice that percentage.

OPEC, which is responsible for over 30% of global oil production, is attempting to regulate a predicted increase in demand with a possible overshoot in Iranian output.

Last year the group reported the likelihood of considerable crude production cuts in an effort to bolster prices to counterbalance the demand shock from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Crude and commodities analysts expected the group to maintain steady production.