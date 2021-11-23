Crude ETFs Climb Despite News That SPR Reserves Could Be Released

Crude oil ETFs are gaining ground on Tuesday despite comments from President Biden that the administration will open the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of a worldwide effort by energy-consuming nations to temper this year’s surge in gas prices.

The scheduled release between the U.S., India, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the United Kingdom is unprecedented, with the U.S. planning to tap 50 million barrels from the SPR. From that reserve, 32 million barrels will be an exchange over the upcoming months, while 18 million barrels will be an increase in an already authorized sale.

While U.S. crude oil dipped 1.9% to a session low of $75.30 per barrel following the announcement, the commodity quickly recovered to trade into the green. West Texas Intermediate crude oil, or WTI, traded up about 2.4% higher at $78.55 per barrel, as of just after 2:00 PM EST. Meanwhile, International benchmark Brent crude traded at $82.31 per barrel, climbing 3.2%.

Rebecca Babin, a managing director at CIBC Private Wealth US, described the coordinated release as “well telegraphed” and therefore noted that it was likely already priced into the market.

“Positioning across the crude complex has been drastically reduced over the past couple of weeks as traders lock in profits ahead of year end reducing the initial reaction,” Babin added. Crude prices have pulled back after U.S. oil and Brent rose to their highest levels in seven and three years, respectively, in October.

Gas prices have been plaguing Americans this year as inflation continues to surge. Tuesday’s announcement goes along with the Biden administration’s comments for months that it was examining the options available to tamp down the price of oil, as West Texas Intermediate crude futures rocketed out of consolidation to a seven-year high, above $85.

“The President stands ready to take additional action, if needed, and is prepared to use his full authorities working in coordination with the rest of the world to maintain adequate supply as we exit the pandemic,” the White House said in a statement.